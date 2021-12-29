Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $20.59 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burney Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7.1% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 74,146 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $207.67 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $144.50 and a 1 year high of $210.21. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.35 and its 200 day moving average is $197.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

