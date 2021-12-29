Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $17,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 721.1% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 10,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 50,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

NYSE:DLR opened at $174.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.93. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $174.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 73.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

