Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Raises Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $16,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 127.7% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.44.

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $157.77 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.06 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.14. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.50.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.