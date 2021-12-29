Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 2,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 41,158 shares.The stock last traded at $33.21 and had previously closed at $33.08.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.53.

Get Tri-Continental alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $3.311 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TY. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri-Continental during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 60.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tri-Continental by 24.5% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,769 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. 10.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental (NYSE:TY)

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tri-Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri-Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.