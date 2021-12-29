TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 72,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,385,000. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In related news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total value of $1,009,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.55, for a total transaction of $189,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,910 shares of company stock worth $7,858,139. Insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.43 and a 1-year high of $109.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.78.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.52. TriNet Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

