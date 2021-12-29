Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $63.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with Triton International's efforts to reward shareholders via dividends and buybacks. In October, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 14%. Strong trade volumes and container demand is driving the company’s bottom line. Triton International expects adjusted earnings per share in fourth-quarter 2021 to rise slightly from the third quarter’s tally on improved trade volumes. However, rise in administrative expenses (up 6.9% in the first nine months of 2021) is limiting the company’s bottom-line growth, partly due to which its shares have underperformed its industry in a year’s time. Additionally, weakness in disposal volumes due to limited container redeliveries and low sale inventory is concerning for Triton International. The company’s high total debt-total equity ratio is an added concern.”

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Triton International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TRTN opened at $60.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. Triton International has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.71.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $400.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.42 million. Triton International had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. This is a positive change from Triton International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.53%.

In other news, Director Simon R. Vernon sold 25,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $1,562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. O’callaghan sold 5,000 shares of Triton International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,952,550. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRTN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Triton International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 13.4% during the second quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triton International by 203.9% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 340,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,825,000 after purchasing an additional 228,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

