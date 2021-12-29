TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) PT Lowered to $4.25

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) had its target price decreased by Truist Securities from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TRUE. Zacks Investment Research raised TrueCar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research cut TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUE traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.33. 407,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,713. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69. The company has a market capitalization of $319.42 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TrueCar will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in TrueCar by 20.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 5.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in TrueCar by 30.9% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TrueCar by 584.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in TrueCar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,253,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

