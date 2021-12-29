TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) Trading 0.6% Higher

TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) shares traded up 0.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10. 500 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF (BATS:MARZ) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueShares Structured Outcome (March) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.