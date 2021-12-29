Tyman (LON:TYMN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $425.69

Tyman plc (LON:TYMN)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 425.69 ($5.72) and traded as low as GBX 407 ($5.47). Tyman shares last traded at GBX 407 ($5.47), with a volume of 18,610 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Tyman to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 500 ($6.72) in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.39) target price on shares of Tyman in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Tyman alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 393.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 425.69. The firm has a market cap of £798.87 million and a P/E ratio of 15.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.36, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Tyman plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered fenestration and access solutions to the door and window industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: AmesburyTruth, ERA, and SchlegelGiesse. The AmesburyTruth division manufactures window and door hardware components, extrusions, and sealing systems.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Tyman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.