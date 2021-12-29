Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSN. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 218.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,708,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,040,000 after purchasing an additional 245,791 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total value of $2,487,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NYSE TSN opened at $86.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.51 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.31.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

