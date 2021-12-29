U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 725,084 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,382,000 after buying an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $414,000. 74.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on SLCA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Silica from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $9.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.26 and a beta of 3.25. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $15.38.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The mining company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.75 million. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.