U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tech and Energy Transition during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 32.7% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 12.8% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 23.6% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 150,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Tech and Energy Transition by 51.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 303,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 103,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Tech and Energy Transition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TETCU opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Tech and Energy Transition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96.

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

Recommended Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TETCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech and Energy Transition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech and Energy Transition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.