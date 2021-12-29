UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,991 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $2,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UFPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 50,777 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,395 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,795 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 32,746 shares in the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $91.42 on Wednesday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $93.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day moving average of $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.38. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.