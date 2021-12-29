Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 2nd quarter worth $171,000. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Ultra Clean stock opened at $57.34 on Wednesday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.99.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultra Clean news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,901 shares of company stock worth $1,143,148 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

