Unifi (NYSE:UFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Unifi, Inc. is a global textile solutions provider and one of the world’s leading innovators in manufacturing synthetic and recycled performance fibers. The Company’s proprietary technologies offer increased performance, comfort and style advantages, enabling customers to develop products that perform, look and feel better. Through REPREVE , one of Unifi’s proprietary technologies and the global leader in branded recycled performance fibers, Unifi has transformed more than 10 billion plastic bottles into recycled fiber for new clothing, shoes, home goods and other consumer products. Unifi continually innovates to meet consumer needs in moisture management, thermal regulation, antimicrobial, UV protection, stretch, water repellency and enhanced softness with leading products such as Sorbtek, XS Cross Section technology and Cotton-like technology. Unifi collaborates with many of the world’s most influential brands in the sports apparel, fashion, home, automotive and other industries. “

Get Unifi alerts:

NYSE:UFI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.80. The stock had a trading volume of 589 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,450. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $422.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.88. Unifi has a twelve month low of $17.34 and a twelve month high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $195.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.60 million. Unifi had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 8.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Unifi news, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $59,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth G. Langone purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.72 per share, with a total value of $145,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 25,500 shares of company stock valued at $557,420 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 27.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Unifi by 274.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Unifi by 32.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Unifi in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Unifi in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic and recycled products made from polyester and nylon. It operates through the following segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment sells polyester-based products to other yarn manufacturers, knitters, and weavers that produce yarn and fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets in U.S.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unifi (UFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.