Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lowered its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,665 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Unilever were worth $6,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.7% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $53.53 on Wednesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $61.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

About Unilever

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

