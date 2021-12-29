Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Holdings Raised by Quilter Plc

Quilter Plc increased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,175 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 30,518 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.3% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $45,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Tobam acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $251.14. 6,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,336. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $250.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.20.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock worth $2,535,525 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

See Also: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.