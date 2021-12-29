United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 42,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 316,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,614,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 91,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,724,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 57,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,550,000 after buying an additional 7,344 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $253.00 to $221.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.64.

NYSE UPS opened at $214.68 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.12.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

