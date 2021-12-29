United States Antimony (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

United States Antimony Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.52. United States Antimony shares last traded at $0.50, with a volume of 1,634,556 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $50.80 million, a P/E ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 0.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 51.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,095,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,228 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United States Antimony by 1,240.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 298,327 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $220,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.
United States Antimony Corp. engages in the exploration, production and sale of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: United States Antimony Operations, Mexican Antimony Operations and United States Zeolite Operations. The company was founded by John C. Lawrence in 1969 and is headquartered Thompson Falls, MT.
