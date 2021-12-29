United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Receives $29.55 Average PT from Analysts

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.55.

X has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of X traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.32. 208,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,283,604. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $30.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. United States Steel had a return on equity of 48.43% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. United States Steel’s quarterly revenue was up 154.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel will post 15.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 10,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $259,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of United States Steel by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP lifted its stake in United States Steel by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in United States Steel by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United States Steel by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

