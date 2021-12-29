Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Universal Property & Casualty Insurance Company (UPCIC), is currently engaged in insurance underwriting, distribution and claims. UPCIC generates revenue from the collection and investment of premiums. The Company’s agency operations which include Universal Florida Insurance Agency and U.S. Insurance Solutions, Inc. generate income from policy fees, commissions, premium financing referral fees and the marketing of ancillary services. “

Shares of NYSE:UVE opened at $16.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $523.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.04. Universal Insurance has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $17.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.46.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $269.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 8.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $258,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,086,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 381,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 190,051 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 424,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after acquiring an additional 65,320 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 212,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 53,342 shares during the period. 64.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company offering property and casualty insurance and value-added insurance services. It develops, markets and underwrites insurance products for consumers in the personal residential homeowners lines of business and perform substantially all other insurance-related services for primary insurance entities, including risk management, claims management, and distribution.

