Urban Logistics REIT (LON:SHED) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.00

Urban Logistics REIT plc (LON:SHED)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 184 ($2.47) and last traded at GBX 182.50 ($2.45), with a volume of 32978 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.50 ($2.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Urban Logistics REIT from GBX 200 ($2.69) to GBX 210 ($2.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Urban Logistics REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. The company has a market capitalization of £591.35 million and a P/E ratio of 8.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 176.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 172.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a GBX 3.25 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Urban Logistics REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other news, insider Nigel Rich purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £170,000 ($228,525.34).

Urban Logistics REIT Company Profile (LON:SHED)

Urban Logistics REIT plc (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on AIM, part of the London Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.