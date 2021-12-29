UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $631.03 Million

Equities analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) to report sales of $631.03 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $578.90 million to $708.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year sales of $2.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $690.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.45 million.

Several brokerages have commented on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

UWMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.01. 4,126,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,418,484. UWM has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in UWM during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

