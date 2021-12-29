Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $82.00 Price Target at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Cowen from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s previous close.

VLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 2,777,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,581. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200 day moving average is $71.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.49, a P/E/G ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.31. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $2,202,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

