Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 872,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,686 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $14,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $23,175,000. Polygon Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 128.5% in the second quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 1,346,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 757,543 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 374.5% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 833,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after purchasing an additional 657,812 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,740,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,786,000 after purchasing an additional 439,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $7,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

TAK opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

