Van ECK Associates Corp Has $12.96 Million Holdings in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,044,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 50,241 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,956,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,729,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,182,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,971,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468,385 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,685,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 6,839.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,922,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,889,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,706 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TWO opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.43 and a twelve month high of $8.15. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 192.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.53%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TWO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Two Harbors Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Two Harbors Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

