Van ECK Associates Corp Has $18.43 Million Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 189,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,644 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Toro were worth $18,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 20.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 7.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Toro by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTC opened at $99.35 on Wednesday. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $92.62 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 32.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

