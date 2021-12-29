Van ECK Associates Corp Has $21.46 Million Position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 966,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $21,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 74,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 27,641 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day moving average is $23.09. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.76 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 85.14% and a return on equity of 12.26%. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

