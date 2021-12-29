Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 144,542 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,365,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 144,542 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $16,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,829,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,689,000 after acquiring an additional 420,200 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,546,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,419,000 after acquiring an additional 451,108 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 2,602,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,241 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,322,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,714,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.88.

Shares of OCSL stock opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $5.47 and a twelve month high of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.16.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 113.31%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 40.79%.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 48,173 shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $361,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 604,703 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

