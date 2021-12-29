Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 80,067 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,067 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in New Mountain Finance were worth $17,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 3,555.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $975,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,401 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.47. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 79.48%. The business had revenue of $68.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

