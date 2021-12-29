Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 201.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 816.7% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $51.17. 60,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

