Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,828 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,618,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942,851 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,726,000 after buying an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. RIVER & MERCANTILE INVESTMENTS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $253,513,000. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13,254.5% in the second quarter. Yale University now owns 4,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,252,000 after buying an additional 4,373,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after buying an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.17. 242,488 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,140,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.35. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $46.65 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

