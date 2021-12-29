Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,657. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.96. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.58 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

