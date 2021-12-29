Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 28,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after purchasing an additional 487,680 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $462.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $423.13. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $335.60 and a 1-year high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.