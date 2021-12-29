Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $221.47

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $221.47 and last traded at $221.47, with a volume of 829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $219.55.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 161,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 82,203 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

