Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,248 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.2% of Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $54,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,669,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.29. 2,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,823. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.88 and a 52-week high of $261.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $252.70 and a 200-day moving average of $245.17.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

