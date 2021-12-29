Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 3,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period.

VOT stock opened at $254.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $198.89 and a 12-month high of $265.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.16.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

