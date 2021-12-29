Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $80.79

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $80.79 and last traded at $80.79, with a volume of 12623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after buying an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,343,000 after buying an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

