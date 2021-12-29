Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 3,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 206,473 shares.The stock last traded at $280.38 and had previously closed at $281.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBK. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,262,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 70,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

