Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.18

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.18 and last traded at $28.13, with a volume of 6919 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.36.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $150.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.63 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Simone sold 6,451 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $174,693.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of Veeco Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 3.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 27,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

