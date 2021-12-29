Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Shares Down 5.4%

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) shares fell 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.98 and last traded at $67.25. 500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.43.

About Venture (OTCMKTS:VEMLY)

Venture Corp. Ltd. engages in the manufacture, design, fulfilment, and engineering services to the electronics industry. It operates through the Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions; and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Singapore.

