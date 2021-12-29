Verasity Market Cap Reaches $163.15 Million (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Verasity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0365 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a market capitalization of $163.15 million and $57.33 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verasity has traded up 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000816 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00089683 BTC.

About Verasity

Verasity is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 19,400,882,350 coins and its circulating supply is 4,470,185,346 coins. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

