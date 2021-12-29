Versor Investments LP Buys New Shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,214.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 92 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $518.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $466.00 to $548.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $400.07 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $436.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.95. The company has a market capitalization of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

