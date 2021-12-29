Versor Investments LP Invests $1.11 Million in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $170.35 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $151.47 and a 12-month high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $448.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.80.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

