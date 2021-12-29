Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,065 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 108.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in LPL Financial by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 303,276 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,587,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $161.28 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.78.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.57%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LPLA. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.30.

In other news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 17,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.97, for a total transaction of $2,840,159.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 22,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.10, for a total transaction of $3,699,213.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,065 shares of company stock worth $6,822,244 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

