Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,447 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 74.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,359 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,503 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $22,755,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 73,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,152,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.38.

Keysight Technologies stock opened at $206.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.09 and a 12 month high of $208.17. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.96.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total transaction of $2,556,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total value of $1,458,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,536 shares of company stock worth $41,351,697. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.