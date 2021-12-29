Versor Investments LP Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Versor Investments LP lowered its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,973 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in VMware were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in VMware by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in VMware by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,944 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in VMware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in VMware by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,084 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:VMW opened at $117.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.80 and a fifty-two week high of $172.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.19.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $27.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of VMware from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.18.

In other news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

