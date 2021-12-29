Versor Investments LP Sells 1,035 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Versor Investments LP decreased its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,323,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 68,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,009,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,053,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 68,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 20,127 shares during the last quarter. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Shares of WPC opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.75. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.75 and a twelve month high of $82.67.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $325.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.64 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.21% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.14%.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

