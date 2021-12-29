Viacoin Trading Up 1% This Week (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Viacoin has a market cap of $4.24 million and approximately $36,252.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00312045 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007632 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003914 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

