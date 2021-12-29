Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 921,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 30,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $37,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 28,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 32.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.02. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 8.99, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 187.85% and a net margin of 88.36%. The firm had revenue of $115.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

HALO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total transaction of $1,175,938.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $2,004,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,450 shares of company stock worth $6,463,599 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

